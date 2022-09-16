Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 70.3% annually over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,128. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

