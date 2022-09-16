Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 870.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 870.50 ($10.52).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Pearson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 2,658 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson Stock Performance

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 902.80 ($10.91) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 848.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 787.58. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 932.60 ($11.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,511.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.