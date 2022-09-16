PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Stock Down 4.5 %

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.29 on Friday, reaching $92.11. The company had a trading volume of 189,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $283.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

