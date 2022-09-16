Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,722 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in HP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,944,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen cut their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.