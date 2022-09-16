Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $281.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.45.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.