Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 783 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

