Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 28,579 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 383.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3,595.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet Trading Down 2.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.84.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.