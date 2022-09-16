Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $601,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $88.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.