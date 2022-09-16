Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 203.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 138.9% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 181,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $98.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.28.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.