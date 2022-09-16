Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

