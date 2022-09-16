Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 123 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Motco bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 106.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

