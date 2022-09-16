Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 15,807 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $178.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

