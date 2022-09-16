Park National Corp OH Sells 342 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.6% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,165,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 94,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 48.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 27,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $291.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

