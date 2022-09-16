Park National Corp OH Sells 125 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $161.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.13. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.33.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

