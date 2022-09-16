Park National Corp OH Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $94.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

