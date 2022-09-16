Park National Corp OH Increases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Watsco were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.20.

WSO stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.33%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

