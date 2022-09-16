Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of 775.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.17 and a beta of 1.20. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

PGRE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

