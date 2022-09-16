Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Pi Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Pan American Silver Price Performance
TSE PAAS opened at C$20.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$18.95 and a 52-week high of C$38.51.
Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
Recommended Stories
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.