Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Pi Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

TSE PAAS opened at C$20.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$18.95 and a 52-week high of C$38.51.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

About Pan American Silver

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

