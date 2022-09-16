Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Position Increased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 304,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

OXLC opened at $5.94 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.15%.

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.