Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Stock Holdings Raised by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,041 shares during the period. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 16.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $102,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,690,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,832,000 after purchasing an additional 748,700 shares in the last quarter.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OVL opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $41.74.

