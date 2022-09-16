Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 10,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 5,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Ottawa Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $36.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Ottawa Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.