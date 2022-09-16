OST 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,012.00 (OST)

OST (OST) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. OST has a total market capitalization of $346,657.99 and approximately $16,012.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OST has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One OST coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,691.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058131 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005458 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077253 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. OST’s official website is ost.com.

OST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

