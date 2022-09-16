OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. OSI Systems has a one year low of $75.67 and a one year high of $103.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,199.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,199.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $788,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,245,850.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,934. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

