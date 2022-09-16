Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.89. 116,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 138,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.11 million and a P/E ratio of -24.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.24.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

