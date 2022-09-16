Origin Sport (ORS) Market Cap Hits $2.24 Million

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $586,340.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

