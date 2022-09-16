Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Oracle by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 961,994 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $67,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 441,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.01. 124,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $186.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.