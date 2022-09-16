Oppenheimer Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $550.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $520.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.06.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $497.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.34. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $504.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 57.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 394.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 195.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.