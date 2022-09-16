Oppenheimer Boosts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $48.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. Braze has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $861,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,610.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,171,451. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Braze by 215.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 298,790 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.