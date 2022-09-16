Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.68

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.68 and last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 16411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Open Text

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Open Text by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.