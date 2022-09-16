Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.35

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and traded as high as $51.83. Onex shares last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 449 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($207.00) million for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.46%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

