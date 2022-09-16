ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Increased by Stolper Co

Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises about 3.3% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.65. 87,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

