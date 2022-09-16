ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Lowered by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 49.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 36.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $445,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

Shares of OKE opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

