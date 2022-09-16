ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.57–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.33 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ON24 has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.38. ON24 has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43.

In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $34,761.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,804.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $34,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $87,995. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

