OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.90

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.90 and last traded at $48.06, with a volume of 38102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

OMRON Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OMRON

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). OMRON had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that OMRON Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OMRON by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,769,000 after buying an additional 89,792 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OMRON by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in OMRON by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period.

OMRON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Featured Stories

