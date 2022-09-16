Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.39-$0.43 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $57.17 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
