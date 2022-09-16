Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.39-$0.43 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $57.17 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

