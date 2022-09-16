Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,905. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

