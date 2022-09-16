Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Down 16.9% in August

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 555,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Down 4.6 %

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 182,468 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 311,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 186,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

See Also

