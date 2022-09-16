OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Trading 3.2% Higher

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.59. 14,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 52,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

OceanaGold Stock Down 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

