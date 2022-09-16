O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Acquires 5,273 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Hersha Hospitality Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.87% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 874.4% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 270,567 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 5,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,914. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on HT. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

