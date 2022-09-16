O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.22.

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,782. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in O-I Glass by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 472,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in O-I Glass by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 7.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 315.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 206,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

