NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $315.12 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $47.79 or 0.00243050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $315.12 million and $24,675.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,662.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00059575 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005484 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00063701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00077071 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 coins and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.