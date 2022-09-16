NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 827 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. 223,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,789,193. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.