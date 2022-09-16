NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Mosaic Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 371,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,059. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

