NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,137 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $164.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.