NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $8.53 on Friday, reaching $209.83. 100,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

