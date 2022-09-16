NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 399.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. 120,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,475. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.35.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

