NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $878,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.2% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.06. 29,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

