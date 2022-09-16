NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.1% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.47.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $112.17. 330,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,493,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

