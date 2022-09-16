NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,944 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,944 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,254 shares of company stock worth $174,545. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.8 %

BBY stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 46,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,338. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

