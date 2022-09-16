NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $84.42. The stock had a trading volume of 70,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.97.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

